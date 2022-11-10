Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,725.00

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,725.00 and last traded at $2,720.20, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,715.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,997.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,730.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.96.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

