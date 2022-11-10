The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stock Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 22,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.