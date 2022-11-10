The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($50.90) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($54.75) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPW opened at €35.78 ($35.78) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($41.32). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.48.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

