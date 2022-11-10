The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to “Neutral”

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,355.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

MTD stock opened at $1,336.23 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,201.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,230.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

