The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,911 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 44.6% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 937,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 40.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 531,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

