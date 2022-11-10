The Marcus Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NYSE MCS opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $468.45 million, a P/E ratio of 370.50 and a beta of 1.54. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 28.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 624,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 56,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

