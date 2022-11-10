The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 0.7 %

SWGAY opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

