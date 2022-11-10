Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THNCF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Thinkific Labs in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Thinkific Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Thinkific Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

