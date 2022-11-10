Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on THNCF. TD Securities started coverage on Thinkific Labs in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

THNCF stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Thinkific Labs has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

