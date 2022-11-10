Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THNCF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Thinkific Labs to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thinkific Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of Thinkific Labs stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

