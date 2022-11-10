thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €16.00 ($16.00) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 209.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.80) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.40) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.10) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €5.16 ($5.16) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.17.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

