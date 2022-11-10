Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $18.71.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.24. Equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
