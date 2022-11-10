Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.24. Equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

