TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.25.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $141.28 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after buying an additional 990,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after buying an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

