Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$97.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

