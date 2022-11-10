TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 69,411 shares of company stock worth $119,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

