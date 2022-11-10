TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 69,411 shares of company stock worth $119,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals



TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

