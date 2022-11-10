TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Up 8.5% Following Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) rose 8.5% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.78. Approximately 405,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 783,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.69%.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

