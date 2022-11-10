TransAlta (TSE:TA) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) shares traded up 8.5% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.78. 405,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 783,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.35.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

