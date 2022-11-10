TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

THS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

THS opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.46. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $13,286,319.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at $241,626,579.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $13,286,319.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at $241,626,579.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $32,561,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 403,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 397,270 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

