Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 41.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

