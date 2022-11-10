Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Raised to $25.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Trinseo has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $59.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

