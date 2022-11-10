Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Trading Down 2.9%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 7,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

