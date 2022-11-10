Truist Financial Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $280.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $289.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

