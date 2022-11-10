Truist Financial Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five9 by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,114 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

