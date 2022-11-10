TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Down 1.6%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. 7,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 50,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
