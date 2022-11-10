Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.58

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.58 and traded as high as C$41.62. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$41.50, with a volume of 871,418 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.33.
Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.58.
Insider Activity at Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.