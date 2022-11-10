Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.58

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.58 and traded as high as C$41.62. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$41.50, with a volume of 871,418 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.33.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.58.

Insider Activity at Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,781,009.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at C$905,004,927.47. In other news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,068,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$839,901,274.31. Also, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,781,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at C$905,004,927.47. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $10,720,415.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.