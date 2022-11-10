Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

