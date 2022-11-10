Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 5.3 %
TSN stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
