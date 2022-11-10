UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €4.90 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €4.90 ($4.90) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHA. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.50) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.60) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.50) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.20) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday.

Schaeffler stock opened at €6.27 ($6.27) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($11.30) and a one year high of €16.74 ($16.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.07 and a 200 day moving average of €5.40.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

