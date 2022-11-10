Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Trading Down 20.4%

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Rating) dropped 20.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 71,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 71,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

