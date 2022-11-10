Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Trading Down 20.4%

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) dropped 20.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 71,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 71,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 20.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

