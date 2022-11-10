Unity Software (NYSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.28

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 44174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

