Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 2.3 %

OLED stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.