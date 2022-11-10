Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) & Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Critical Review

Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upexi and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upexi and Akanda’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $24.09 million 3.54 $2.98 million N/A N/A Akanda $40,000.00 165.29 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upexi beats Akanda on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

