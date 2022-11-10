Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $331,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 251.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UE opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

