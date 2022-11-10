US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,748 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on USM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

