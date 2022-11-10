US Bancorp DE Has $71,000 Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $3,384,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter.
Insight Enterprises Stock Performance
Insight Enterprises stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Insight Enterprises Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.
