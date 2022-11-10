US Bancorp DE Has $71,000 Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $3,384,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.67 per share, with a total value of $4,295,706.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,307,533 shares in the company, valued at $403,486,616.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

