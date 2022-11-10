US Bancorp DE Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coupang were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Institute of Technology lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after buying an additional 7,816,529 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,007,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,745 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $24,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $20,002,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 4,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

CPNG opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

