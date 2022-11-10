US Bancorp DE Has $93,000 Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $175,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMC Networks Profile

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $752.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

