US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 599,937 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,107,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WWE opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

