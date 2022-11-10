US Bancorp DE Purchases 551 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 71,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

