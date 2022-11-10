US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 36.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 117,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,570,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 413,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.