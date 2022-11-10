US Bancorp DE Sells 1,139 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 354,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

