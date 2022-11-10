US Bancorp DE Sells 7,135 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USO. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 8,479.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 108,958 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,447,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

