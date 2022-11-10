Valour (OTC:DEFTF) Shares Down 11.3%

Valour Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 345,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 187,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Valour Inc, a technology company, provides investor access to decentralized finance (DeFi) and the digital economy. The company on behalf of its shareholders and investors builds and invests in new technologies and ventures to provide exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. It provides Exchange Traded Notes that synthetically track the value of a single DeFi protocol or a basket of protocols; DeFi Ventures, which invests in various companies and leading protocols across the decentralized finance ecosystem to build a diversified portfolio of decentralized finance assets; and DeFi Infrastructure that offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks.

