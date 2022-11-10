Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Position Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $168.54. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

