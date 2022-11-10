Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 12,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 17,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

