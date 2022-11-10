Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

