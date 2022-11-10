Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.64. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. Analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.