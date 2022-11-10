Vaxcyte, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11).

Vaxcyte Stock Down 3.3 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,833.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 286,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,833.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,401. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.