VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Trading Up 0.3%

VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

VectorShares Min Vol ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Institutional Trading of VectorShares Min Vol ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VectorShares Min Vol ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VectorShares Min Vol ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

