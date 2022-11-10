Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,766,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

